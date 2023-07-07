Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Increases By 20.8%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.52 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About Western Copper and Gold



Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

