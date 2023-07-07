SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $33,214.80 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52.

SI-BONE Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. FMR LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

