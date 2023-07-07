SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

