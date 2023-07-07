Signature Wealth Management Group Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.