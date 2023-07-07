Simon Keeton Sells 11,310 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $92.61 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
