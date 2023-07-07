Simon Keeton Sells 11,310 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $92.61 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

