Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,436 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

SIRI opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

