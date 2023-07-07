SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 7,500 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,548,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

