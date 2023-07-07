Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 57,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Small Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.