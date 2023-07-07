Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,775 ($22.53) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,650 ($20.94).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,570.50 ($19.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,397 ($17.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,807 ($22.93). The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.59.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £3,257.84 ($4,134.84). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

