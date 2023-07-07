Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,400 ($43.15).
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 2,610 ($33.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,415 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,604 ($45.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,866 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,049.77.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
