Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 76,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 108,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$552.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30.

About Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

