Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE SWN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

