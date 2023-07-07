Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 15,500 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.