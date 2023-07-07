SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 991.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,955 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

