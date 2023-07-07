SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

XAR stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

