Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.35. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

