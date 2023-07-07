Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $30,424.32 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.39 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Splunk by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

