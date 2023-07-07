Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $158,460.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

