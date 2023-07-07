Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $14.85 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

