Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.63. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 13,719 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.26% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

