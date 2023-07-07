State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in News by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
News Stock Performance
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
