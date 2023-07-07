State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,774,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 151.7% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

