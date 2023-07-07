State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $863,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,920,000 after purchasing an additional 92,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,523 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.11.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $310.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

