State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $886,000 Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

