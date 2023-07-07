State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $975,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $115,609,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after buying an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.