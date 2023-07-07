State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

