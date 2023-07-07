State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Andersons were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,693,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Andersons Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.13%.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.