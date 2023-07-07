State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $153.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

