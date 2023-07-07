State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,974 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Benchmark raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $148.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

