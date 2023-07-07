State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 214 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tennant were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 828,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tennant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

Tennant Price Performance

In other Tennant news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,944.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.