State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $920,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.