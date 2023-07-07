Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 4,863 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.