Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 4,863 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -270.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

