Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.99

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 65367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.