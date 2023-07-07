Steve Oblak Sells 22,193 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,552,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37.

On Thursday, June 1st, Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62.

Wayfair stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2,834.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

