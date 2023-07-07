Steven Pantelick Sells 7,716 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $393,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $272,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $108,450.06.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.