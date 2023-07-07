StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

