Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,773,940 shares traded.

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.