STV Group (LON:STVG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

STV Group Stock Performance

LON:STVG opened at GBX 230 ($2.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.54. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The stock has a market cap of £107.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.62.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

