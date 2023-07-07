Sue van der Merwe Sells 140,000 Shares of The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Free Report) insider Sue van der Merwe sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.37), for a total transaction of A$707,420.00 ($471,613.33).
Lottery Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 618.68.
About Lottery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.