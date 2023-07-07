Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Summit Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile



Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

