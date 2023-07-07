Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.