Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.57.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

