Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 6,366 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $142,853.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,556,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,356 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

