Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

SNCY stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $142,853.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,471,862 shares of company stock worth $69,949,509. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

