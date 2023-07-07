Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $250.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.18.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.17.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

