Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.08

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.08 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 486462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -4,615.38%.

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,307.15). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 169,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($160,870.67). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

