Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.10. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 86,333 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

