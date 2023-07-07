Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

