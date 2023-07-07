Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

