Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,760.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.08 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.